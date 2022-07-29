Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

