Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 542 ($6.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.32. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($7.98). The stock has a market cap of £10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,800.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.11) target price (down from GBX 700 ($8.43)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.63) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617.22 ($7.44).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

