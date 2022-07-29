Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

OCFC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

