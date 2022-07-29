Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.90.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$104.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$93.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.06.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.20 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.