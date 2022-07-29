Research Analysts Set Expectations for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smurfit Kappa Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.33.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

