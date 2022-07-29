Restore plc (LON:RST) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Restore Price Performance

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 450 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 390 ($4.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.39). The company has a market capitalization of £615.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5,606.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 447.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

