Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 305.7% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,141,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,192,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 310,296 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $128,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

REVH opened at $9.82 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.