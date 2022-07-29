Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in July

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RNMBY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($190.82) to €251.00 ($256.12) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($215.31) to €213.00 ($217.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($219.39) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Down 0.7 %

RNMBY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. 9,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,143. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Rheinmetall Cuts Dividend

About Rheinmetall

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.