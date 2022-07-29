RichQUACK.com Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $35.64 million and $1.44 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00866786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001531 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016045 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.
About RichQUACK.com
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
