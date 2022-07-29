Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Plans GBX 3.30 Dividend

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rightmove Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 624.60 ($7.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 582.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 616.74. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($9.76). The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3,067.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.43) to GBX 574 ($6.92) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.35) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 650.33 ($7.84).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

