Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given New GBX 5,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,350 ($64.46) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,053.33.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.