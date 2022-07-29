Rio Tinto Group (RIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.67) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,957 ($59.72) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £80.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 457.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,196.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,503.45.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

