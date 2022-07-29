RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 502.0% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,117. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.