Robert W. Baird Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $83.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 776.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

