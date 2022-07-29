Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.
Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
