Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 888450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$14.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

In other Rokmaster Resources news, Director John Martin Mirko bought 399,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,811,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,406,096.64. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,576,500 shares of company stock worth $259,184.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

