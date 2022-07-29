Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $200.00. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.20.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57. Roku has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $474.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.