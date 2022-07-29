Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $85.17, but opened at $64.05. Roku shares last traded at $64.15, with a volume of 328,267 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.