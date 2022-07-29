Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 104,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,307,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rollins by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

