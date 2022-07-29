Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 1,896 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

