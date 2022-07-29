Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

