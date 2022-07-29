Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $453,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,845,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

QCOM opened at $146.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.