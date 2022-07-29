Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

