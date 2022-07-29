Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.77 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
