Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 11,819 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 9.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 4.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Price Performance

DAC stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

