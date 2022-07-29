Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 22,147 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWD opened at $153.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.