Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,239 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.5 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

