Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 3,121 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.