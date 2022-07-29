Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 3,986 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $48.00 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.