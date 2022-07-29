Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.