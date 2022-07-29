Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $476.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $435.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.88.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

