Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).
Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %
LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,970 ($47.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,736.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,663.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,015.23. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Unilever Increases Dividend
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Further Reading
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.