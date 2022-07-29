Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,970 ($47.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,736.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,663.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,015.23. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

