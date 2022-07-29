Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$4.51. 350,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

