Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $60.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.30.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

