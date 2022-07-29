Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,507 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.65% of Rogers worth $32,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.53. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.