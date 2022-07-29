Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,668 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.50% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $57,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $41,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

NYSE RS opened at $186.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

