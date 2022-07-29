Royce & Associates LP Has $108.67 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Arcosa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.93% of Arcosa worth $108,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Stock Up 3.5 %

ACA opened at $51.44 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.