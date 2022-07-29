Royce & Associates LP Has $36.10 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.46% of Woodward worth $36,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 748,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 121,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,936,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.
Woodward Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
