Royce & Associates LP Has $36.61 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $36,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE MLI opened at $66.98 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.58%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

