Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.17% of Spectrum Brands worth $42,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

