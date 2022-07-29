Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.45% of Alleghany worth $51,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:Y opened at $837.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $833.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

