Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 872,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,424,000. Ziff Davis accounts for about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

