Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,618 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Valmont Industries makes up about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.56% of Valmont Industries worth $79,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,935,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

