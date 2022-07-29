Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,200 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ingles Markets comprises approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $72,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 142,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Ingles Markets stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.52. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.57 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

