Royce & Associates LP Sells 35,518 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,518 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.36% of Sprott worth $43,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,681 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $8,640,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 7.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $963.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.