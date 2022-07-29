Royce & Associates LP Sells 92,785 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,785 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.79% of Air Lease worth $91,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Air Lease by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AL opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.