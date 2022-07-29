Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $16.05. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 18,607 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
