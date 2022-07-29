Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $16.05. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 18,607 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.