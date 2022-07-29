Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 447,449 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 447,449 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $91,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.