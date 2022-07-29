Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $116,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

