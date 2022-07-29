Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $99,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UNP opened at $223.74 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

